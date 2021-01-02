LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Jake Stephens and Greg Parham scored 25 points apiece as VMI defeated Chattanooga 84-79 on Saturday.

Stephens made 4 of 6 3-pointers. He added nine rebounds and three blocks.

Kamdyn Curfman had 17 points for VMI (6-5, 1-1 Southern Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Sean Conway added seven rebounds.

David Jean-Baptiste scored a career-high 29 points for the Mocs (9-2, 0-2). Stefan Kenic added 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Malachi Smith had 17 points and 10 rebounds.

