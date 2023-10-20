The UW women’s golf team finished the first round of the Stanford Intercollegiate in 15th place.

Stefanie Deng finished strong to post the low score of the day among the five Huskies competing. Deng carded eight pars and a birdie on the back nine to finish with a 2-over total of 73.

Camille Boyd was one stroke back of Deng, with a 3-over 74, notching birdies on No. 15 and 16.

As a team, UW was 13-over, well behind leader UCLA at 10-under.

Volleyball

• Fourth-ranked WSU (17-3, 7-2 Pac-12) jumped ahead early on the road at USC, winning the first two sets, but then saw USC (12-7, 6-3) come roaring back for the upset win, 17-25, 14-25, 25-22, 25-23, 15-0.

Pia Timmer finished with a team-high 18 kills while Katy Ryan tallied 12 kills while hitting .435. Iman Isanovic added a double-double with 13 kills and 11 digs.

• UW fell to host UCLA, 25-18, 25-16, 38-36.

Kill leaders for the Huskies (13-7, 4-5 Pac-12) were Madi Endsley (19) and Audra Wilmes (12). Iman Ndiaye (14) led the Bruins (11-8, 3-6).

Women’s hoops

• Washington State center Bella Murekatete was named one of 20 candidates for the 2024 Lisa Leslie Award, which recognizes the top centers in Division I.

Murekatete was named to the watch list for the third straight season and is one of six Pac-12 centers recognized. The others are from Cal, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA and USC.

• The Seattle Pacific Falcons were picked sixth in the upcoming Great Northwest Athletic Conference preseason coaches poll. Montana State Billings was tabbed as a slight favorite, just ahead of defending champion Western Washington.

Hockey

• The Seattle Thunderbirds (5-1-0-0) won 3-2 in overtime over the host Calgary Hitmen (3-7-0-2) on a goal by Jeremy Hanzel.

• Austin Roest got the goal in overtime to lead the Everett Silvertips (4-1-0-0) to a 2-1 win over the Brandon Wheat Kings at Angel of the Winds Arena.

beach volleyball

• Zoey Henson and Lauren Wilcock of UW’s beach volleyball team finished the first day of the West Coast Championships in Los Angeles at 2-1 in pool play of the gold division. They defeated TCU 21-14, 19-21, 15-11 and Grand Canyon University 21-13, 21-19 and lost to USC 21-19, 14-21, 15-7.

Men’s tennis

• UW’s Dzianis Zharyn and Cesar Bouchelaghem earned wins at the ITA NW Super Regionals, hosted by Stanford, but fell in the round of 16.

Bouchelaghem beat Jonathan Irwanto of Cal, 6-1, 6-4. But he lost in the next round to Jan Silva of Sacramento State, 6-4, 7-6 (5). Zharyn rolled 6-1, 6-1 against Ray Lo of Oregon, but he fell 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (4) against Hudson Rivera of Stanford. Han-Chih Lin fell to Oscar Brown of Portland, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.

On Saturday, Zharyn and Bouchelaghem start a run in doubles as the No. 1 overall seed.