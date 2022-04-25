PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing back safety Terrell Edmunds on a one-year deal.

The deal, announced on Monday, will pay Edmunds $2.5 million.

Pittsbrugh drafted Edmunds in the first round in 2018, but declined to exercise his fifth-year option last spring. He put together a solid 2021, picking off two passes and finishing with 89 tackles in 17 games.

The signing actually saved the Steelers more than $4 million based on what the value of Edmunds’ fifth-year option would have been had they picked it up.

While Edmunds has not developed into a star in four seasons, he’s been dependable and durable. He’s missed just one game in his career.

Bringing Edmunds back also gives the Steelers a little bit of flexibility in the draft. Pittsburgh has the 20th overall pick in the first round on Thursday and signing Edmunds takes away a position of need.

