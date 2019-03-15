PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing back defensive tackle Daniel McCullers.

The Steelers re-signed McCullers to a two-year deal on Friday. McCullers, Pittsburgh’s sixth-round pick in 2014, was an unrestricted free agent.

The 6-foot-7, 352-pound McCullers gives the Steelers depth behind Cam Heyward, Stephon Tuitt and Javon Hargrave. McCullers appeared in 15 games for Pittsburgh in 2018, collected his second career sack and finishing with five tackles. McCullers is the second defensive lineman to agree to a new deal with the Steelers during the offseason, joining veteran Tyson Alualu.

McCullers has been a bit of a project since Pittsburgh took him with the 215th overall selection in 2014. He’s played well at times but has struggled to become a part of Pittsburgh’s defensive-line rotation.



