PITTSBURGH (AP) — Shaun Sarrett is the new offensive line coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Steelers promoted Sarrett on Monday to replace Mike Munchak, who left to take the same position with the Denver Broncos. Sarrett joined the Steelers as an offensive assistant in 2012 and was promoted to assistant offensive line coach in 2018. He will take over one of the best lines in the league. The Steelers had three Pro Bowlers this season: left tackle Alejandro Villanueva, center Maurkice Pouncey and right guard David DeCastro.
Sarrett previously worked at Duke University and Marshall University. He played collegiately at Kent State, where he played guard.
Coach Mike Tomlin said the Steelers have “full confidence” in Sarrett.
