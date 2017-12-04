CINCINNATI (AP) — Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier was taken to a hospital for tests after he hurt his back and was carted off the field early in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.
Shazier tackled receiver Josh Malone in the legs, fell to the ground and grabbed the middle of his back. The 25-year-old was strapped to a backboard and taken off. He was moving his arms on the field.
The Steelers said Shazier was going to a hospital for evaluation and wouldn’t return to the game.
It’s a significant setback for one of the NFL’s top defenses. The Pro Bowler from Ohio State leads the team in tackles and has three interceptions.
