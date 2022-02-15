PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have hired Pat Meyer as their new offensive line coach.

Meyer joins the Steelers after spending the last two seasons in the same position for the Carolina Panthers. Meyer replaces Adrian Klemm, who left before the end of last season to take a job at the University of Oregon. Chris Morgan, who filled in an interim basis after Klemm’s departure, was hired by the Chicago Bears this month.

Meyer takes over a unit that struggled for much of the 2021 season. The Steelers finished near the bottom of the NFL in most offensive categories, including points (21st), yards (23rd), yards rushing (29th) and yards per rushing attempt (29th).

There could be significant turnover within the unit once again. Veteran left guard Trai Turner and right tackle Chuks Okorafor are both free agents. Rookie center Kendrick Green struggled at times and was demoted near the end of the season in favor of J.C. Hassenuaer.

The Steelers are also in the process of finding a successor for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who retired last month after 18 seasons.

Pittsburgh is Meyer’s fifth NFL team. He also served as the offensive line coach for the Los Angeles Chargers from 2017-19 and the Bears in 2013 and 2014. He worked as a football operations consultant and an offensive assistant in Buffalo in 2015 and 2016.

Meyer played offensive line at Colorado State in the early 1990s and spent a season with the Arizona Cardinals before going on to play in the Arena Football League.

