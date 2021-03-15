PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kevin Colbert is sticking with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The team’s long-time general manager signed a one-year contract extension Monday that runs through the 2022 NFL draft.

The 64-year-old Colbert has been working on a year-to-year basis and has suggested that retirement is not far off. It will stay at bay for at least one more season as the Steelers head into what could be a very busy stretch as the club tries to navigate very serious salary cap issues and restock talent through the draft.

“I want to thank (Steelers President) Art Rooney for his continued support in extending my contract another year,” Colbert said in a statement. “We’ve been able to accomplish some great things, but my determination to help the Steelers reach our ultimate goal – to win another Super Bowl – has never been greater.”

Pittsburgh is coming off a 12-4 season that began with the best start in franchise history (11-0) but ended with a blowout loss at home to Cleveland in the opening round of the playoffs. The late collapse means Colbert’s 22nd season in Pittsburgh could be his most challenging.

The Steelers tweaked the offensive coaching staff — promoting Matt Canada to offensive coordinator being the biggest of the moves — and saw center Maurkice Pouncey and tight end Vance McDonald head into retirement. The front office also worked to reduce quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s cap hit but still finds itself with little spending money heading into free agency, meaning almost all of their nearly 20 pending free agents, including wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and linebacker Bud Dupree, are likely to head elsewhere.

Colbert played a key role in helping the Steelers win two Super Bowls and reach another. And despite the impending roster upheaval, the core of Colbert, Roethlisberger and head coach Mike Tomlin will remain for what could be one last go-around before the team transitions to the post-Roethlisberger era.

“Kevin has been instrumental to the success of our franchise over the last two decades,” Rooney said. “And we are happy to have him continue for another year.”

