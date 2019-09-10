PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely be without fullback and special teams captain Rosie Nix for Sunday’s visit by Seattle.

Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Nix is dealing with a knee injury sustained in a 33-3 loss to New England in the opener. Nix did not play an offensive snap against the Patriots and the Steelers struggled to convert a series of short-yardage situations in the second and third quarters while getting blown out on the road, though Tomlin downplayed Nix’s absence as a factor.

Safety Sean Davis (ankle) could return to face the Seahawks after sitting out Week 1. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle), center Maurkice Pouncey (ankle), linebacker T.J. Watt (hip) and cornerback Joe Haden (shoulder) could all be limited in practice during the week but Tomlin said he is optimistic all four will be able to go against Seattle.

Pittsburgh has started 0-2 just once in Tomlin’s 12-year career. The Steelers dropped their first four games in 2013, but rallied to finish 8-8.

A day after trading third-string quarterback Josh Dobbs to Jacksonville, Pittsburgh signed quarterback Devlin Hodges to the practice squad. Hodges played well during training camp and the preseason for the Steelers before being cut.

