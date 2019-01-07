PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have parted ways with running backs coach James Saxon.
Coach Mike Tomlin announced Monday that the team opted not to renew Saxon’s contract for the 2019 season. Saxon spent five years with the Steelers after coming over from the Minnesota Vikings.
Pittsburgh’s running backs thrived under Saxon. Le’Veon Bell reached the Pro Bowl three times in his four seasons with Saxon. When Bell opted to sit out the 2018 season after declining to sign his one-year franchise tag, second-year back James Conner filled in capably. Conner ran for 973 yards and 12 touchdowns, but was limited in the second half of the season because of injuries.
Saxon’s departure marks the second dismissal among the coaching staff since the Steelers went 9-6-1 and missed the playoffs. The team fired outside linebackers coach Joey Porter last Friday.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks just wouldn't quit running into wall, and it cost them playoff win | Matt Calkins WATCH
- What the national media are saying about the Seahawks' wild-card defeat to the Cowboys
- Analysis: Which Seahawks free agents might stay and which might go as Seattle enters the offseason?
- As Seahawks head into offseason, futures of Frank Clark, Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner take center stage WATCH
- Bobby Wagner says Seahawks can get back to postseason in 2019 on one condition WATCH
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL