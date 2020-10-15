CLEVELAND (4-1) at PITTSBURGH (4-0)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET CBS

OPENING LINE — Steelers by 5 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Browns 4-1; Steelers 3-1

SERIES RECORD — Steelers lead 76-59-1

LAST MEETING — Steelers beat Browns 20-13 in Pittsburgh on Dec. 1, 2019

LAST WEEK — Browns beat Colts 32-23; Steelers beat Eagles 38-29.

AP PRO32 RANKING — Browns No. 10, Steelers No. 4

BROWNS OFFENSE — OVERALL (13), RUSH (1), PASS (29).

BROWNS DEFENSE — OVERALL (21), RUSH (4), PASS (30).

STEELERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (15), RUSH (8), PASS (19).

STEELERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (3), RUSH (2), PASS (15).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The first meeting between longtime division rivals since 1994 in which both clubs have been at least three games over .500. … The Browns have won four straight and are 4-1 for the first time since 1994, when Bill Belichick was their coach. … The Browns have lost 16 straight games at Pittsburgh’s Heinz Field, the last win coming in 2003 with Tim Couch at quarterback and current Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger in college. … Browns rookie coach Kevin Stefanski is one of just six first-year coaches since 2009 to start 4-1 or better. … Stefanski was an assistant coach in Minnesota when Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was also on the Vikings staff. … Browns star DE Myles Garrett will be facing the Steelers for the first time since he was suspended six games by the NFL for striking Pittsburgh backup QB Mason Rudolph in the head with a swung helmet last year in Cleveland. Garrett sat out the second meeting in 2019 between the clubs. … Garrett’s six sacks lead the AFC and he’s made game-swinging plays — three strip-sacks and forced a safety — in the past four games. … Browns QB Baker Mayfield passed for a season-high 247 yards in last week’s win over Indianapolis. But Mayfield had just 19 yards after halftime and threw two interceptions in the second half. … Mayfield was slowed this week by bruised ribs sustained against the Colts. … The Browns are still missing Pro Bowl RB Nick Chubb, expected to miss at least two more weeks with a sprained knee. … Cleveland is first in the league in rushing and averaging 5.48 yards per attempt. It will face Steelers’ defense ranked second against the run and second in yards per attempt (3.3) … The Browns have scored at least 30 points in four straight games, their longest streak since 1968, when they did it seven times in a row. … The Steelers are looking for a second 5-0 start in franchise history. The club previously did it in 1978, when Pittsburgh finished 14-2 and won its third Super Bowl in five years. … Pittsburgh is dealing with a banged-up offensive line. Pro Bowl center Maurkice Pouncey (foot) and right guard David DeCastro (abdomen) went down with injuries last week against Philadelphia and their status is uncertain. … Pittsburgh rookie WR Chase Claypool is coming off a four-touchdown performance in the victory over the Eagles last week. Claypool is third in the NFL in yards per reception (20.1) and his five total touchdowns lead all first-year players. … The Steelers lead in sacks per game (5.0) and face a Browns team that has allowed just seven sacks through five weeks. … Pittsburgh has at least one sack in 61 straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL and fourth longest in league history. … Roethlisberger’s off to terrific start in his return from right-elbow surgery. The 17-year veteran has 10 touchdowns against a single interception and is getting steady protection in front of him, taking just six sacks in five games. … Fantasy tip: Roethlisberger, an Ohio native, has spent his entire career toying with the Browns. He is 23-2-1 against Cleveland and has thrown 40 TDs in the process. If the line can keep Garrett at bay, Roethlisberger could feast against Cleveland’s secondary.

