HOUSTON (0-2) at PITTSBURGH (2-0)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS

OPENING LINE – Steelers by 6

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Texans 0-2; Steelers 1-1

SERIES RECORD – Steelers lead 4-2

LAST MEETING – Steelers defeated Texans 34-6 on Dec. 25, 2017 in Houston

LAST WEEK’S RESULT: Texans lost to Ravens 33-16; Steelers beat Broncos 26-21

AP PRO32 RANKING – Texans No. 21, Steelers No. 6.

TEXANS OFFENSE – OVERALL (24), RUSH (30), PASS (16).

TEXANS DEFENSE – OVERALL (20), RUSH (31), PASS (3).

STEELERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (14), RUSH (14), PASS (10).

STEELERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (2), RUSH (1), PASS (14).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — This is the second time in three seasons that the Texans have opened the season 0-2. The Steelers are looking for their first 3-0 start since 2010. … This game is just second since 1927 to feature three brothers on the field at the same time: Houston DE J.J. Watt, Steelers LB T.J. Watt and Steelers FB Derek Watt. … J.J. Watt had two sacks last week and needs two more to become the first player in franchise history to reach 100 career sacks. He had a sack and recovered a fumble in his last game against the Steelers in 2014. … RB David Johnson needs one TD to become the first player since Thurman Thomas in 1993 to have 35 rushing touchdowns and 15 receiving touchdowns in his first six seasons. … WR Brandin Cooks had five catches and led the team with 95 yards receiving last week. … WR Kenny Stills had five receptions for 162 yards and a touchdown in his only game against Pittsburgh in 2014. … TE Darren Fells had a touchdown catch last week and his seven TD receptions since 2019 are third most among tight ends. … LB Whitney Mercilus had two sacks and forced a fumble in his last meeting with Pittsburgh. … LB Zach Cunningham had a sack and led the team with 15 tackles last week. … Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger will appear in franchise-record 221st game, breaking tie with Hall of Fame center Mike Webster. … Roethlisberger’s two TD passes against Denver gave him 368 in his career, moving him into eighth all-time. … Pittsburgh WR JuJu Smith-Schuster became youngest player in NFL history with 200 career receptions. … Steelers rookie WR Chase Claypool’s 84-yard touchdown reception vs. Broncos is longest play from scrimmage by a Canadian-born player. … Pittsburgh Pro Bowl RG David DeCastro expected to return after missing the first two games with left knee injury. … Steelers LB T.J. Watt has at least half a sack in 14 of his last 15 games at Heinz Field. … Pittsburgh’s 19 QB hits last week vs. Denver marked highest single-game total in the NFL since 2017. … Pittsburgh leads the NFL in tackles for loss (22) and QB hits (27) through two weeks. … Pittsburgh’s streak of 59 consecutive games with at least one sack is tied for fourth longest in NFL history. … Fantasy tip: The Steelers have had a back go over 100 yards rushing in each of the first two games. James Conner and/or Benny Snell could get plenty of opportunities against 30th-ranked rush defense.

