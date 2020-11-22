JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Pittsburgh’s most dominant defensive performance of the season kept the Steelers perfect.

Terrell Edmunds and Minkah Fitzpatrick intercepted two passes each and the Steelers steamrolled their way to a 10-0 record with a 27-3 win in Jacksonville on Sunday.

Rookie quarterback Jake Luton looked lost most of the day against the Steelers, who allowed 206 yards and finished with two sacks. They celebrated each turnover by running into the end zone and posing for the cameras.

Ben Roethlisberger and Co. gladly shared the spotlight with one of the league’s most disruptive defenses. Roethlisberger completed 32 of 46 passes for 267 yards and two touchdowns. He found Chris Claypool and Eric Ebron for scores.

Diontae Johnson finished with 12 catches for 111 yards.

James Conner ran 13 times for 89 yards, showing some life for a struggling ground game.

Of course, it all came against one of the NFL’s worst and most dysfunctional franchises. The Jaguars (1-9) tied a single-season record by losing its ninth straight.

Advertising

Luton completed 16 of 37 passes for 151 yards and four interceptions. Former Jaguars defensive lineman Tyson Alualu, a game captain, tipped one pass that led to Fitzpatrick’s first pick at the 2-yard line. The Steelers turned that into a touchdown that turned the game in the second quarter.

Fellow rookie James Robinson was Jacksonville’s lone bright spot. He ran 17 times for 73 yards and caught two passes for 21 yards.

The Jaguars dropped to 41-100 in owner Shad Khan’s nine-year tenure. He tied former New Orleans Saints owner John Mecom Jr. as the second fastest to reach 100 losses. Khan hit the dubious mark in 141 games, one more than late Tampa Bay Buccaneers owner Hugh Culverhouse.

WATCH YOUR STEP

Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster appeared to injure a foot while stepping on an official’s yellow flag. Smith-Schuster was jogging off the field in the fourth, winced and started hobbling after his cleat landed funny on the weighted part of the flag. He got checked out on the sideline and did not return.

SACK STREAK

The Steelers extended their sack streak to 67 consecutive games. Stephon Tuitt got to Luton for a 9-yard loss on a third-and-14 play in the third quarter. It was Pittsburgh’s 37th sack of the season, which leads the NFL.

KEY INJURIES

Steelers: Cornerback Joe Haden left in the third and did not return. He had his right knee wrapped in ice on the bench. Tight end Zach Gentry (knee) was ruled out in the first half.

Advertising

Jaguars: Defensive end Josh Allen, a Pro Bowl selection as a rookie last season, injured his left knee in the third and was helped off the field. He was ruled out a short time later. Jacksonville lost three more defensive backs after starting the game without rookie CJ Henderson and fellow cornerback Sidney Jones. Cornerbacks Tre Herndon (knee) and Chris Claybrooks (groin) and safety Daniel Thomas (arm) left in the second half. Left guard Andrew Norwell (arm) was ruled out in the third.

UP NEXT

Steelers: Host AFC North rival Baltimore on Thanksgiving night. Pittsburgh overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to win the first meeting 28-24 earlier this month.

Jaguars: Stay in the AFC North and host Cleveland next Sunday. Jacksonville has won three straight in the series.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL