PITTSBURGH (1-4) at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (2-3)

Sunday, 8:15 p.m. ET, NBC

OPENING LINE — Chargers by 5½

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Pittsburgh 2-2-1, Los Angeles 1-3-1

SERIES RECORD — Steelers lead 23-10

LAST MEETING — Chargers beat Steelers 33-30, Dec. 2, 2018

LAST WEEK — Steelers lost to Ravens 26-23, OT; Chargers lost to Broncos 20-13

AP PRO32 RANKING — Steelers No. 25 (tied), Chargers No. 19

STEELERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (29), RUSH (29), PASS (25).

STEELERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (16T), RUSH (21), PASS (12).

CHARGERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (13), RUSH (24), PASS (5).

CHARGERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (11), RUSH (18), PASS (8).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Steelers coach Mike Tomlin 4-2 vs. Chargers. . Pittsburgh has dropped last three and eight of last nine it has played on West Coast, but 8-6 on road vs. Chargers. . Pittsburgh won last visit to Chargers with Michael Vick at QB. Steelers won on 1-yard TD run by Le’Veon Bell on final snap. … Chargers coach Anthony Lynn 1-0 vs. Steelers. . Chargers erased 16-point halftime deficit vs. Steelers last year in rallying for win. .. Steelers are off to second 1-4 start since 1968. … Steelers to start rookie free agent QB Devlin Hodges. Hodges is all-time passing leader in Football Championship Subdivision at Samford (14,584 yards). … Hodges 7 of 9 for 68 yards after coming in vs. Baltimore when Mason Rudolph left with concussion. … Steelers RB Jaylen Samuels out indefinitely (knee surgery). Rookie RB Benny Snell Jr. becomes top backup behind James Conner. … Pittsburgh’s 12 takeaways through five games just three fewer than team created in 2018. … Pittsburgh 28-22 all-time on Sunday nights, 14-14 on road. … Steelers third in sacks (19). DE Stephon Tuitt, DT Cameron Heyward, LB T.J Watt all with 3 1-2 sacks each. … Game features one brotherly connection: Steelers LB T.J. Watt vs. Chargers FB Derek Watt. … Pittsburgh over 100 yards rushing just once in last 12 games. Team is 4-8 during that stretch. . Chargers QB Philip Rivers did not direct TD drive last week for only ninth time in 224 starts. … RB Austin Ekeler had career-high 15 catches last week. He leads AFC in receptions (39); first time since 1991 running back has led AFC in catches after five weeks. . RB Melvin Gordon had 94 scrimmage yards (42 rushing, 52 receiving) last time he faced Pittsburgh (Oct. 12, 2015). . WR Keenan Allen second in AFC in receptions (38) and yards (470). . WR Mike Williams had season-highs in catches (6) and yards (74) last week. . DE Joey Bosa has six sacks in past six outings at home. . CB Desmond King has two career punt return TDs, with first coming against Pittsburgh. … Fantasy tip: Rivers has two or more TD passes in past four vs. Steelers.

___

