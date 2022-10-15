MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Carson Steele ran for 179 yards and three touchdowns as Ball State shut out UConn in the second half for a 25-21 come-from-behind victory on Saturday.

Trailing 21-13 heading into the fourth quarter, Steele hurled over a defender during a 13-yard run and then scored from the 2 on the next play to pull Ball State (4-3) to 21-19 with 7:24 remaining. The Cardinals forced a three-and-out on the ensuing series and scored eight plays later with 2:40 left. Steele carried the ball five times for 57 yards that included a 17-yard touchdown run during the decisive drive.

John Paddock had 147 yards passing and an interception for the Cardinals. Jayshon Jackson had eight catches for 71 yards.

Zion Turner was 18-of-22 passing for 129 yards and threw two touchdown passes for UConn (3-5). Victor Rosa and Robert Burns combined for 143 yards rushing on 28 carries. Burns had a 1-yard TD run.

