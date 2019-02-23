OREM, Utah (AP) — Baylee Steele tallied 15 points and 12 rebounds to lift Utah Valley to a 79-67 win over UMKC on Saturday night.

Conner Toolson had 15 points for Utah Valley (19-8, 8-4 Western Athletic Conference). Jake Toolson added 14 points. TJ Washington had 11 points for the hosts.

Xavier Bishop had 19 points and six assists for the Kangaroos (10-18, 5-8). Danny Dixon added 16 points. Brandon McKissic had 13 points.

The Wolverines improve to 2-0 against the Kangaroos on the season. Utah Valley defeated UMKC 75-67 on Jan. 24. Utah Valley faces Seattle on the road on Tuesday. UMKC takes on New Mexico State at home on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com