Field goals are coming in bunches for Colorado State’s Cayden Camper.

He kicked a school-record six in a 32-14 win over San Jose State, the most in an Bowl Subdivision game since Memphis’ Riley Patterson kicked six against Penn State in the 2019 Cotton Bowl.

Camper had shared the national season high after he kicked five field goals in a 22-6 win at Toledo on Sept. 18. He has made 11 straight after missing three of his first four attempts this season.

Camper walked on as a freshman and made 7 of 13 field goals while splitting duty with Robert Liss. Liss handled the kicking in 2020 and entered the transfer portal in August, leaving Camper to handle all the extra-point and field-goal kicking this season.

THE 200 CLUB

Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III had his second 200-yard game of the season, going for 233 yards on 29 carries against Rutgers. Walker leads the nation with an average of 150 yards per game.

Two other players went over 200 yards over the weekend. Missouri’s Tyler Badie had 217 on 17 carries against North Texas and Oklahoma’s Kennedy Brooks had 217 on 25 runs against Texas.

There have been 18 200-yard games this season.

SPECTACULAR SPARTANS

In addition to Walker’s big day, Michigan State had a 300-yard passing game by Payton Thorne and a 200-yard receiving game by Jalen Nailor. It was only the fifth time in FBS history, and first since 2008, that a team had individuals with 300 yards passing, 200 rushing and 200 receiving.

PICK PARTY

Iowa became the fourth team since 2000 to intercept 16 passes through six games. The Hawkeyes picked off Penn State quarterbacks four times in their win Saturday.

Cincinnati and Boston College each had 16 picks through six games in 2007 and Indiana had the same number in 2020.

LONG BALL

Coastal Carolina’s Grayson McCall 99-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Likely against Arkansas State was the longest completion in the FBS since Nebraska’s Tommy Armstrong Jr. hooked up with Quincy Enunwa for a 99-yarder against Georgia in the Gator Bowl following the 2013 season.

Likely had a career game against the Red Wolves with eight catches for 232 yards, and he became the first tight end in Sun Belt Conference history to have four touchdown receptions in a game.

DOUBLE-DIGIT WINS

Arizona State’s 28-10 win over Stanford marked the Sun Devils’ fifth straight win by double digits in a Pac-12 game. The last ASU team with that type of streak was the one Jake Plummer led to the Rose Bowl after the 1996 season.

With wins by margins of 63, 13, 22, 19 and 18, ASU is outscoring Pac-12 opponents by an average of 27 points dating to the 70-7 win over Arizona last season.

