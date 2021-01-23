FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn didn’t practice Saturday, a day after his right leg buckled awkwardly during a collision in the season opener.

Coach Rick Bowness provided no update after practice on Benn’s condition or his status for Sunday’s game, when the Stars play Nashville again. The coach only repeated what he said after the 7-0 win over the Predators on Friday night, saying Benn has a lower-body injury and is day-to-day.

Benn got hurt when colliding with Viktor Arvidsson in the second period. Benn went to both knees on the ice, before going to the bench and then being helped down the tunnel before gingerly walking himself.

The Stars captain returned a few minutes later for a power play, but didn’t play after the second intermission, when Dallas already led 5-0.

The Stars were the last NHL team to open the season after their first four games were postponed because of COVID-19 protocols. They started with their most lopsided victory since beating the New York Rangers 10-2 on Feb. 6, 2009. It was their most goals in a shutout victory since blanking Anaheim 8-0 on March 21, 2001.

