Stanford guard Anna Wilson is returning to the university for a sixth season to help the Cardinal defend its women’s national championship, while teammate Alyssa Jerome is staying for a fifth year.

Wilson, the Pac-12 co-Defensive Player of the Year who moved into the starting lineup last season, and Jerome made their announcements Monday night.

Wilson was a standout at Bellevue High School.

Of returning to Stanford, she said, “It’s just a really awesome opportunity to have. We just came off the national-championship win and to be able to be with this team again is really special.”

The 5-foot-9 Wilson, who is the sister of Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, emerged as a lockdown defender while moving into the starting lineup after a stellar training camp.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic canceling college sports seasons last year, seniors were given the chance to have an extra season of eligibility.