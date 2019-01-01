STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford tight end Kaden Smith will skip his final season of college to enter the NFL draft.
Smith thanked his teammates, coaches and family when he announced the decision on Tuesday.
Smith had 47 catches for 635 yards and two touchdowns this season for the Cardinal. He missed the final three games of the season with a foot injury.
Smith had 70 catches for 1,049 yards and seven TDs in 20 games over two seasons in college. He is the latest in a long line of talented tight ends at Stanford and is projected to be taken in the first four rounds of the draft.
