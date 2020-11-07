EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Stanford quarterback Davis Mills was unavailable Saturday at No. 12 Oregon because of coronavirus testing results and contract tracing procedures.

The Cardinal also said defensive end Trey LaBounty and wide receiver Connor Wedington were unavailable. The university did not specify whether the players tested positive for COVID-19 and offered no other details.

But Wedington said on Twitter: “I got contact traced, I tested negative for COVID.”

Mills started six games last season, throwing for 1,960 yards and 11 touchdowns. He set a school record with 504 passing yards against the Cougars.

Mills’ backup was junior Jack West, who played in two games with one start last season and completed 15 of 32 passes for 143 yards.

Wedington, a senior also set to start this season, had 51 receptions for 506 yards and one touchdown last season. He was also a contributor on special teams.

The Pac-12 required that a minimum of 53 scholarship players be available for teams to play. The games between California and Washington, and Arizona and Utah set for Saturday were canceled because of positive tests.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25