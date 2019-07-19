PAU, France (AP) — Belgian rider Wout van Aert, a Tour de France rookie who won Stage 10, has been forced out of the race with a leg wound after he plowed into a roadside barrier and crashed in a right-hand curve close to the finish of the time trial in Pau.

Van Aert had been one of the quickest riders Friday on the 27.2-kilometer route (16.9-mile) course before catching the barrier and hitting the deck. Medics treated him at the side of the road and then transported him away by ambulance.

His team, Jumbo-Visma, said he was conscious but out of the Tour with a flesh wound on his right upper leg.

