DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions have ruled out quarterback Matthew Stafford for a third straight game and will also be without several other players this weekend at Washington.

Stafford is out with back and hip problems, putting Jeff Driskel in the lineup at quarterback. Detroit has also ruled out cornerback Jamal Agnew (ankle), defensive end Trey Flowers (concussion), defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand (ankle), offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (concussion) and defensive back Tracy Walker (knee).

The Lions have lost three in a row and six of their last seven. Washington has lost four in a row.

