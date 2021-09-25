ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Cade Sexauer threw for 194 yards and two touchdowns and Tom Loeffler ran for two touchdowns and St. Thomas (MN) beat Butler 36-0 in its Pioneer Football League debut on Saturday.

St. Thomas (2-1, 1-0) went 35-1 in its last 36 games played on campus to close out its Division III membership, losing only in that span to eventual NCAA runner-up UW Oshkosh 34-31 in the 2016 NCAA playoffs.

The Tommies currently have a 28-game home-field regular-season win streak.

Loeffler scored on a 2-yard touchdown run to put the Tommies up 7-0 in the first quarter. Early in the second, Sexauer led a 10-play, 92-yard drive that lasted almost six minutes and ended when he threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Josh Komis. Loeffler closed out the half with a 5-yard touchdown run for 22-0 advantage.

Bret Bushka threw for 177 yards and an interception for Butler (2-2, 0-1).

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25