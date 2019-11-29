NICEVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Derek St. Hilaire scored a career-high 22 points as Jacksonville State got past Chicago State 71-62 in the Emerald Coast Classic on Friday.

St. Hilaire hit 7 of 10 shots, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, for the Gamecocks (2-3). De’Torrion Ware came off the bench to score 14 with seven rebounds, while fellow reserve Jacara pitched in with 13 points and four steals.

Andrew Lewis had 18 points and six rebounds for the Cougars (3-5). Xavier Johnson added 13 points and three steals. Solomon Hunt had 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting and 11 rebounds for the first double-double of his career, but he also had seven of Chicago State’s 21 turnovers.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com