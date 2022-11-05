WASHINGTON (AP) — Justin Sliwoski threw for 257 yards and three touchdowns, Makai Jackson had nine catches for 116 yards and St. Francis (Pa.) used a 24-point third quarter to beat Georgetown 38-24 on Saturday.

St. Francis (7-2) had already clinched the Northeast Conference’s automatic spot in the FCS playoffs last week.

Sliwoski’s 15-yard connection to Elijah Sarratt with 1:43 left in the third capped St. Francis’ scoring run. Jordan Jackson and QuaSean Holmes had short touchdown runs and Alex Schmoke made a 47-yard field goal in the frame.

Travell Cook also made an interception in the third quarter, and the St. Francis defense limited Georgetown to 15 first downs and 313 yards with two turnovers.

Holmes had 87 rushing yards for St. Francis (7-2). Sarratt had two touchdowns to reach nine on the season.

Pierce Holley was 20 of 39 for 281 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for Georgetown (2-7), which led 14-0 in the first quarter. Joshua Tomas had 180 yards on seven catches, including two touchdowns.

