LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Tyler Stewart had 15 points off the bench to lead St. Francis (Pa.) to a 115-66 win over Franciscan University on Tuesday night.

Mark Flagg had 13 points for St. Francis (6-4), which won its fourth consecutive game. Myles Thompson added 12 points. Keith Braxton had 10 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the home team.

It was the first time this season St. Francis scored at least 100 points and it was the second-most points ever by the Red Flash at DeGol Arena.

All 15 St. Francis players that played scored at least a point.

The Red Flash forced a season-high 24 turnovers.

St. Francis totaled 52 first-half points, a season best for the team.

Sean Hickey had 17 points and six rebounds for the Barons. Matt Trent added 12 points.

St. Francis faces William & Mary on Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com