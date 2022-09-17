NEW YORK (AP) — Makai Jackson caught 11 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown and returned a kickoff 79 yards for a score to spark St. Francis (PA) to its first win, holding winless Wagner scoreless over the final three quarters to post a 27-7 win on Saturday.

Wagner scored first when Nick Kargman threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Naiem Simmons with :33 left in the first quarter, but the Red Flash answered when Jackson returned the kickoff to tie the score. Damon Horton scored from a yard out in the final minute of the first half to send St. Francis into intermission with a 14-7 lead.

Alex Schmoke kicked two 21-yard field goals in the second half and Jackson pulled in a 16-yard touchdown pass from Cole Doyle in the third quarter.

Doyle was 12-of-18 passing for 122 yards while the Red Flash ground out 189 yards rushing on 41 carries.

Kargan finished 10-of-22 passing for 113 yards while the Seahawks managed just 98 yards on 41 carries.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2