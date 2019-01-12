ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — St. Bonaventure’s starting front line scored 50 points and the Bonnies defeated Fordham 71-64 on Saturday.
Forward Courtney Stockard had 17 points and eight rebounds, forward LaDarien Griffin had 17 points with six rebounds and center Osun Osunniyi had 16 points with 12 rebounds. Their 26 rebounds were three more than Fordham’s total and they grabbed all but seven of the team total for St. Bonaventure (6-10, 2-1 Atlantic 10).
Nick Honor scored 23 points and Jalen Cobb added 14 for Fordham (9-7, 0-3).
Fordham scored two points over the last nine minutes of the first half and St. Bonaventure led 31-15 at the break.
Most Read Sports Stories
- With Sebastian Janikowski's future uncertain, Seahawks sign kicker Sam Ficken
- Offseason of intrigue: Biggest questions facing the Seahawks before the start of the 2019 season
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- Seahawks end-of-season awards: Who is our MVP? Breakout player? Biggest disappointment?
- Surging UW Huskies not content with a split and looking for their first Pac-12 road sweep in six years
Honor scored eight consecutive points to draw the Rams within 54-47 with 6:19 remaining and Erten Gazi made a layup a minute later to make it 54-49. Griffin scored to finally end a four-minute drought by the Bonnies and they stayed ahead by at least five points the rest of the way.
St. Bonaventure continues to play well at its alternative home in Rochester’s Blue Cross Arena, where the Bonnies have won six straight.