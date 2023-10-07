Annika Esvelt of Seattle Pacific opened up a commanding lead and stretched it out as the Emerald City Open cross-country meet went along, winning the women’s race by 68 seconds at Lower Woodland Park on Saturday.

Esvelt finished the hilly 6-kilometer course in 22 minutes, 26 seconds.

In the men’s meet, Brennan LeBlanc of the Falcons finished sixth, completing 8 kilometers in 26:29.7.

The Falcons will return to action at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Championships in Anchorage on Oct. 21.

Women’s soccer

• Jacqueline Blakeley scored twice as host Seattle Pacific (7-2-2, 4-0-2 GNAC) earned a 2-2 draw against 24th-ranked Western Oregon (6-2-2, 3-2-1).

Men’s soccer

• Orlando Erazo scored two goals and Reymundo Mendez had one as host Seattle Pacific (3-4-2, 1-1-1 GNAC) secured a 3-0 victory over Montana State Billings (4-4-1, 1-2-0).

Volleyball

• Erin Smith had 10 kills, Allison Wilks hit an error-free .700 and delivered five service aces, and Hannah Hair had eight blocks as No. 21-ranked Seattle Pacific (13-3, 7-1 GNAC) swept Simon Fraser 25-9, 34-32, 25-19 at Brougham Pavilion.

Advertising

• Conference-leading Sacramento State (12-7, 5-0 Big Sky) defeated host Eastern Washington 25-20, 18-25, 25-21, 25-13. Sage Brustad led the Eagles (8-10, 2-4) with 10 kills, while Bri Gunderson finished with nine kills on .412 hitting.

Hockey

• Austin Roest scored a goal for the Everett Silvertips, who lost 3-1 at the Tri-City Americans.

Women’s tennis

• Astrid Olsen and Dariya Detkovskaya won in both singles and doubles for Washington at the SMU Invitational.

• Fifa Kumhom, Hania Abouelsaad and Stefaniia Mikhailova each posted singles and doubles wins for Washington State at the Duck Invitational.

Women’s golf

• Madelyn Gamble shot a 2-under 70 as Washington State improved by two strokes over its opening round at the Ron Moore Intercollegiate in Highlands Ranch, Colo. The Cougars posted a 4-over 292 for a two-round total of 12-over 588 and remain 12th after the second round. Gamble sits at 4-under 140 and tied for eighth overall.

Women’s swimming

• Washington State opened its season finishing third at the Fresno State Invite after tallying five wins during the final day of competition. The Cougars had wins in the 400 free relay, the 1650 free, 200 breast, 200 fly and 400 free relay.