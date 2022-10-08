The Seattle Pacific volleyball team won its fifth consecutive match Saturday, sweeping Montana State Billings 25-15, 25-22, 25-20 in Brougham Pavilion.

Hannah Hair had a second straight error-free match, and the foursome of Hair, Ashley Antoniak, Erin Smith and Allison Wilks combined for 31 kills and a .394 hitting percentage for the Falcons (8-9, 6-3 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) against Montana State Billings (7-10, 0-9).

SPU women prevail in soccer

Lauren Snedeker tied the game just before halftime, then Dalton Mermis and Lauren Forster scored during the second half as the Seattle Pacific women’s soccer team rallied for a 3-1 victory against Montana State Billings (1-9-3, 1-6-1 GNAC) at Interbay Stadium.

Billings got on the board first. Snedeker pulled the Falcons (8-3-1, 6-2) even at the 39:41 mark with a shot into the low right side from 6 yards in front.

Coming out of halftime in a 1-1 tie, Mermis put SPU in front at 52:20 with a header into the right corner.

Forster’s goal at 69:13 gave the Falcons some breathing room as she drilled a right-footer into the net from 13 yards away off a quick free kick by Sophie Beadle.

Hockey

• Kevin Korchinski scored in overtime and Gracyn Sawchyn had two goals as the Seattle Thunderbirds beat the host Vancouver Giants 3-2.

• Dominik Rymon scored two goals and Ryan Hofer had three assists as the host Everett Silvertips beat the Prince George Cougars 6-4.

Women’s soccer

• U’i Kaaihue, Taylor Marks and Kaylee Coatney scored goals as host Seattle University (6-5-2, 3-1-1 Western Athletic Conference) secured a 3-0 victory over Utah Valley (7-3-3, 3-1-1).

Volleyball

• Utah Valley (9-7, 3-1 WAC) swept Seattle University 25-16, 25-18, 25-22 at Redhawk Center. Arianna Bilby had 11 kills and seven digs for SU (4-8, 0-4).

• Sage Brustad posted 19 kills and a .429 hitting percentage as host Eastern Washington (7-10, 2-3 Big Sky) earned a 25-23, 25-19, 25-20 victory over Idaho State (10-8, 2-3).

Women’s tennis

• Washington won five of six singles matches against Pac-12 rival Oregon during the Husky Invitational. Sarah-Maude Fortin, Astrid Olsen and Melissa Sakar earned victories in straight sets. Jennifer Kerr and Hikaru Sato beat Oregon players in three sets, while Ashley Chang defeated a DePaul opponent in three sets.

For Washington State, Maxine Murphy and Elyse Tse each posted a pair of victories.