NEW YORK (AP) — Sports Illustrated is branching out into the sports and entertainment ticket marketplace.

Authentic Brand Groups, which manages the Sports Illustrated brand, announced Wednesday it is teaming up with Venmo to launch SI Tix. The new ticket reseller site arrives at a time when more venues are going to full capacity and easing COVID-19 health restrictions.

SI Tix will charge a $10 transaction fee for all tickets purchased via Venmo and will offer a full refund if an event is canceled.

“The live events industry is continuing to make a safe return, and it’s evident fans have never been more excited to experience their favorite teams, musicians and shows, live and in-person,” David Lane, CEO of SI Tix, said in a statement. “Our commitment with SI Tix is to put fans first, connecting the largest audience of buyers and sellers in the industry.”

Tickets purchased using PayPal and credit or debit cards will be charged a processing fee.

Besides ticketing, the SI name is associated with a film studio, Mitchell & Ness and Topps. It also signed a deal with UNKNWN, an apparel brand launched by LeBron James that includes a sweatshirt that shows James gracing the SI cover for the first time back in 2002.

Sports Illustrated joins a ticket marketplace that already includes StubHub, Ticketmaster, Seat Geek and Live Nation.

SI Tix is now live online at sitickets.com, and the SI Tix mobile app can be downloaded on iOS and Android devices.