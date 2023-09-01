Social media will have fewer groan-inducing puns, and local press boxes — Husky Stadium, Lumen Field, Climate Pledge Arena and his favorite, T-Mobile Park — will be missing some good-natured teasing and an affable presence soon with the retirement of Larry Stone.

The longtime Seattle Times columnist, one of the most trusted and recognizable sports voices in the Northwest and a three-time winner of the Washington Sportswriter of the Year Award, plans to retire Nov. 10.

Always one for a juicy scoop, Stone recently broke the news on X, formerly known as Twitter:

“Personal news: I had originally planned to keep this under wraps a while longer, but word is starting to leak out, and now a job opening for Seattle Times sports columnist has been posted, leading to a lot of (valid) questions. So here it is: I’ll be retiring in November.

“I’ll save the mushy stuff for later, but I just want to stress that this is 100 percent my decision,” he wrote. “The Seattle Times has been a great place to work for the past 27 years, and I love the people.

“It’s just that after 44 years working for newspapers (pushing 50 if you count 3 ½ intense years at the Daily Californian — and I do), it’s just time. I’ll be 66 in September (hey, Ryan Divish has been telling you for years I’m old).

“I still love the job. I’m not burned out, but maybe I’m a little worn out. I’m ready for a life without the stress of cranking out 3 or 4 columns a week. But you’re not rid of me yet. I still have 3 months left, and I plan to make the most of them. So now I’m going back to work.”

Stone may consider himself old, but he still brings the youthful enthusiasm and curiosity of an intern fresh out of college to the grind of daily journalism. And instead of turning into a cantankerous curmudgeon lamenting the endless change in the worlds he worked — sports and newspapers — Stone embraced their evolution.

“We’re obviously going to miss Larry’s work, which has been consistently outstanding,” Times sports editor Paul Barrett said. “But Larry also has been the best possible teammate to so many people inside and outside the Sports department. He’s the rare person that no one dislikes, and I’m certain that everyone in our department will miss working with him.”

A graduate of the University of California, Stone began his post-college newspaper career in 1979 as a sportswriter at the Yakima Herald-Republic.

In 1985 he began a climb to newspapers with larger newspaper circulations, taking a job as the Mariners beat writer for the now-defunct Bellevue Journal-American. A year later he was hired to cover Bay Area pro and college teams for the Santa Rosa (Calif.) Press-Democrat. Four years later he moved to the San Francisco Examiner to cover the Giants.

Stone joined The Times in 1996 to cover the Seahawks. A year later, the paper expanded its baseball coverage, and he was named the national baseball writer.

With a love for baseball dating to his days cheering for Sandy Koufax and the Dodgers, he made The Times’ Sunday baseball page a must-read with informative columns, leaguewide notes and, of course, weekly power rankings that offered so much in terms of information and humor in one sentence.

Throughout all those newspaper stops, covering a variety of teams and sports, Stone earned a reputation as one of the nicest people in the business. He was an unselfish teammate to co-workers, an amiable opponent to competitors and a welcoming resource for interns (this writer included) and out-of-town media.

“I’ve enjoyed Larry’s company so much that I specifically requested to Mariners PR that my press box seat at T-Mobile Park be next to his — to share and seek insights on the game and, of course, exchange laughs about all sorts of nonsense,” MLB.com reporter Daniel Kramer said. “His blend of objectivity, creativity and empathy have masterfully allowed him to be the rare columnist who is both critical of those he covers yet admired among that group. I’ll miss cranking out copy next to him on deadline after a late game, but am thrilled for him as he heads into his next chapter.”

Behind the scenes, Stone’s endearing sense of humor has led to many back-and-forth exchanges with colleagues.

“That Larry is a little bit older than us (or a lot, depending on who you are) became something of a running joke through the years. ‘Hey Larry, what was Babe Ruth really like?’ ” Times reporter Bob Condotta wrote in an email. “And everybody always appreciated Larry’s good-sport and good-humor nature in that and any other situation.”

Stone was promoted to a columnist role in 2013, replacing Steve Kelley, and he brought an earnest pragmatism, common sense, self-deprecation, dry humor and humanity to his columns.

Advertising

He has covered all the major Seattle sports events since joining The Times and has won multiple awards in the Associated Press Sports Editors Contest.

Stone also co-authored the autobiography of Mariners Hall of Famer Edgar Martinez and recently served as president of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

“Larry is probably the easiest person I have ever worked with,” Condotta said. “And since I’m not, I consider myself something of an expert in that.

“I always admired what a unique ability Larry had to relate so well to athletes and coaches of any sport and any age and also approach every assignment he had with an enthusiasm that belied his advancing age (I kid, I kid).”

It is not a coincidence that Stone’s retirement comes after the World Series wraps up. He considered retirement a year ago but was buoyed by the Mariners’ return to the postseason in 2022 and high hopes for 2023. He opted to return, hoping to cover one last magical season in which summer success would eventually find fall glory. Could there be anything better than ending a career by writing about a team in the World Series?

Despite vehement protests from co-workers, including threats of finding ways to extort him into staying, and cajoling from colleagues to stick around a little longer, the nicest person in Seattle sports media will step away from a distinguished sportswriting career.

“Don’t leave us!!”

He’ll still be around, but just not enough for those used to seeing and reading him each week.