KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Sporting Kansas City midfielder Felipe Gutierrez had surgery Tuesday to repair a cartilage defect in his knee and will miss the remainder of a Major League Soccer season scheduled to restart next month with a tournament in Orlando.

Gutierrez’s surgery was performed at Truman Medical Center in the Kansas City suburb of Lee’s Summit.

The 29-year-old Chilean led the club with 12 goals last season. He has 19 goals and nine assists in 63 appearances across all competitions since joining Sporting KC prior to the start of the 2018 season.

Sporting KC had won its first two MLS games before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.