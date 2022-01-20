THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Pierce Spencer had 20 points as Nicholls State topped Northwestern State 69-58 on Thursday night.

Devante Carter had 13 points for Nicholls State (11-8, 3-2 Southland Conference), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Manny Littles had 10 points. Ryghe Lyons added 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Carvell Teasett had 17 points for the Demons (4-15, 1-4). Larry Owens added 11 points.

