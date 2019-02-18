SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Speedy outfielder Ben Revere is in spring training with the Texas Rangers after signing a Triple-A contract.
Revere was with the Rangers for their first full-squad workout Monday after completing a successful physical. The 30-year-old left-handed hitter last played in the majors with the Los Angeles Angels in 2017, when he hit .275 with 21 stolen bases in 109 games.
He is a .284 career hitter with 211 stolen bases for five teams over eight big league seasons.
There are certainly no guarantees for Revere with the Rangers, who have young outfielders Joey Gallo, Nomar Mazara, Delino DeShields and Willie Calhoun. Veteran Hunter Pence is also in camp on a minor league deal.
Cincinnati released Revere at the end of spring training last year. He then played 40 games for Triple-A Salt Lake City in the Angels organization before August.
