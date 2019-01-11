CLEVELAND (AP) — Former Vikings coordinator Mike Priefer will handle special teams for new Browns coach Freddie Kitchens.
Priefer, who was suspended three games by Minnesota in 2014 for an insensitive remark, released a statement Friday saying he’s coming to Cleveland to work for Kitchens. Priefer spent the previous eight seasons coaching special teams with the Vikings.
Kitchens has agreed to become Cleveland’s new coach, but he still hasn’t finalized his contract. In the meantime, the former offensive coordinator is interviewing potential assistants for his staff.
Priefer will replace Amos Jones, who is not coming back to the Browns after one season as special teams coordinator.
Kitchens met Friday with fired Arizona Steve Wilks about becoming his defensive coordinator. Former Denver coach Vance Joseph was scheduled to visit the Browns over the weekend, but he was hired by new Cardinals coach on Friday.
