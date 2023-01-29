PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kahliel Spear finished with 30 points and 11 rebounds to power Robert Morris to a 68-63 victory over Oakland on Sunday.

Jackson Last scored nine points for the Colonials (11-12, 6-6 Horizon League). Stephaun Walker added eight points and nine rebounds.

The Golden Grizzlies (9-14, 7-5) were led by Jalen Moore, who finished with 24 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. Rocket Watts added 13 points and two steals, while Keaton Hervey scored 12.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Thursday. Robert Morris hosts Northern Kentucky and Oakland hosts Purdue Fort Wayne.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.