MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Kahliel Spear had 16 points and 15 rebounds to lead six Robert Morris players in double figures as the Colonials ended their eight-game losing streak, getting past Oakland 88-82 in double overtime on Friday night.

Enoch Cheeks added 15 points for the Colonials (4-11, 3-9 Horizon League) and Charles Bain chipped in 12. Trayden Williams, Dante Treacy and Jon Williams scored 10 points apiece.

It was RMU’s first win since beating Milwaukee 67-64 on New Year’s Day.

Williams, who missed a potential winning layup at the end of regulation, made two free throws with 34 seconds left in the first OT to make it 77-all. After a shot-clock violation by Oakland, Williams missed a jumper as time in the period expired.

Daniel Oladapo scored a career-high 25 points and had 20 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (8-16, 8-9). Rashad Williams added 22 points. Micah Parrish had 15 points. Jalen Moore had nine points and 10 assists.

Moore, who went into the game averaging a team-high 19 points, was 2-of-17 shooting against RMU.

Advertising

Oladapo made a layup to give Oakland a 71-63 lead with 3:44 left in regulation but went 0 for 3 from the field with three turnovers as the Colonials scored the final eight points to force the first overtime.

Robert Morris was without senior AJ Bramah, who announced earlier Friday that he was entering the transfer portal. The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 21.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals — all team highs — in 12 games this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com