LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Sparks have hired Danita Johnson as president and chief operation officer in her second stint with the WNBA team.
She previously worked as the team’s senior vice president. Johnson most recently was director of business operations for the Los Angeles Clippers, overseeing their G League affiliate.
Johnson replaces Christine Simmons, who became chief operating officer of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences last month.
The team said Monday that Johnson helped increase ticket sales by 50 percent during her earlier job with the Sparks.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks just wouldn't quit running into wall, and it cost them playoff win | Matt Calkins WATCH
- What the national media are saying about the Seahawks' wild-card defeat to the Cowboys
- Analysis: Which Seahawks free agents might stay and which might go as Seattle enters the offseason?
- As Seahawks head into offseason, futures of Frank Clark, Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner take center stage WATCH
- Bobby Wagner says Seahawks can get back to postseason in 2019 on one condition WATCH
Johnson has also worked for the Phoenix Suns, Tulsa Shock and Washington Mystics during her 14 years in professional basketball.