STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn has hired Lou Spanos, a coach with experience in both college and the NFL, to fix its historically bad defense.
Coach Randy Edsall announced Wednesday that Spanos has been hired as defensive coordinator, replacing Billy Crocker, who was fired after the Huskies’ 1-11 season.
He takes over a defense that gave up the most yards (7,409), yards per game (617.4), points (605) and points per game (50.41) of any major college football team in NCAA history.
Spanos was an analyst last season for Alabama after serving as the linebackers coach for the Tennessee Titans from 2014-18. He was defensive coordinator at UCLA during the 2012 and 2013 seasons and his resume also includes 15 seasons on the staff of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Most Read Sports Stories
- 'A 10 isn't enough': Bellevue native, UCLA gymnast breaks the internet with flawless floor routine WATCH
- Seahawks sign free agent defensive tackle Jamie Meder, a former Cleveland Brown
- Huskies mailbag: Losing nine starters, can the UW defense reload?
- Seahawks DE Frank Clark says he played the 2018 season at 60 percent health, with injured elbows
- Russell Wilson contract extension may sting for Seahawks, but not as much as alternative | Larry Stone