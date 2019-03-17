MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have set a world record for the highest attendance at a women’s soccer club match, the Spanish league said.

A total of 60,739 people turned out at Atletico’s Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Sunday to see the hosts lose 2-0 to Barcelona.

Barcelona cut two-time defending champion Atletico’s lead at the top of the standings to three points with six matches remaining.

“So that’s how it feels to score against your rivals, in front of 60,000 people!” Toni Duggan, who scored Barcelona’s second goal, wrote on Twitter.

“What a day, more importantly what a WIN! Today we made history.”

Tickets for the game started at five euros ($5.60) each, with Atletico club members being allowed in for free.

In January, Athletic Bilbao said it set a European record when 48,121 spectators attended a Spanish Cup match against Atletico Madrid at San Mames Stadium in Bilbao.

The record for any women’s match was the 90,185 people who watched the 1999 World Cup final between the United States and China at the Rose Bowl, which the U.S. won. At the 2012 Olympic final in London, 80,203 saw the United States beat Japan.

