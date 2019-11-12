KOBE, Japan (AP) — Spanish striker David Villa says he will retire from Japanese club Vissel Kobe next year.

The 37-year-old Villa, who joined Kobe last December, said he plans to retire after the season ends in January.

Villa scored 59 goals in 98 appearances for Spain from 2004-17, including five goals at the 2010 World Cup as his nation won its first title. He scored four goals for Spain en route to the 2008 European Championship title.

Before signing with Kobe, the Spanish forward spent four seasons with New York City FC, scoring 80 goals in 124 MLS appearances.

