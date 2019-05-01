BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish police have detained six Liverpool fans ahead of the team’s Champions League match in Barcelona on Wednesday.

Authorities say the detained fans threw objects at police officers trying to keep order as large groups of rowdy supporters gathered in Barcelona late Tuesday.

Police say one officer sustained minor injuries.

In a separate incident, Spanish media showed a video of English fans pushing a tourist who was trying to take a photo into a fountain. Fans laughed as the tourist went into the water.

Wednesday’s match is the first leg of the Champions League semifinals.

