MADRID (AP) — Spanish league president Javier Tebas has been summoned by a judge to answer questions regarding an investigation into alleged concealment of assets.

The investigation predates Tebas’ presidency of the league.

Tebas confirmed Spanish media reports with a message posted on Twitter saying that he expected the investigation “to be shelved.”

Tebas adds that the investigation is into “events from 2006 of a company that I advised as a lawyer at the end of 2008.”

Spanish newspaper El Mundo reports that Tebas will appear before an investigating judge on Jan. 31 to respond to questions about his role in the capital increase of a company he advised.

The 56-year-old Tebas has been president of La Liga, which runs Spain’s first- and second-divisions and its women’s soccer league, since 2013.

