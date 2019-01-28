MADRID (AP) — The Spanish league banned second-division club Reus for three years Monday for not paying players’ salaries for several months.

A disciplinary judge also ordered the club to pay a fine of 250,000 euros ($285,000).

The ruling came despite last week’s takeover of the club by American investors Russell Platt and Clifton Onolfo, who purchased 99.7 percent of Reus’ shares.

The judge said the takeover did not void the sanctions.

The club can appeal the judge’s decision, which immediately allows its players to sign for other teams.

Only a handful of players were still linked to the club from near Barcelona.

Reus, founded in 1909, had not played its last two league matches. All of its unplayed games — including all future ones this season — will become 1-0 results for the opponent.

The Catalan club was 21st in the 22-team second-division standings.

Among the players affected by Reus’ situation was United States defender Shaq Moore, who was playing on a loan from Levante. He returned to Levante this month.

Reus’ former owners failed to make salary payments for three months, prompting players to demand out of their contracts.

The club began making some of the payments last month, but many players had already left.

The American investors took over to keep Reus from being dissolved and to try to avoid the club from being dropped from the league. They promised to build an 18,000-capacity stadium and an entertainment complex.

Spanish media said the club’s debt reached 5 million euros ($5.7 million).

