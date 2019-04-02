MILAN (AP) — Mauro Icardi will make his first appearance for Inter Milan in nearly two months when the team visits Genoa on Wednesday.

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti says Icardi will be in his starting lineup for the Serie A match.

Icardi resumed training with Inter over the international break. That followed a six-week exile after being stripped of the captaincy amid protracted contract negotiations.

With Lautaro Martinez injured, Icardi was expected to start against Lazio on Sunday but was again left out.

Spalletti says “the conditions are now right for Mauro to help the team again. He’ll play from the start because he’s displayed the right reaction.”

The 26-year-old Icardi last played for Inter on Feb. 9 in a 1-0 win at Parma.

