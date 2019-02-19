MADRID (AP) — The Spanish soccer federation wants a “final four” tournament to decide the Spanish Super Cup.
Federation president Luis Rubiales says the tournament would be played outside of Spain in the beginning of the season.
The Super Cup has been played in a one-game final between the Spanish league champion and the Copa del Rey winner, and now Rubiales wants to include the runner-ups in both competitions.
The changed format could start as soon as next season.
Rubiales says the proposal will be made during the federation’s general assembly. He did not say which country would stage the tournament’s new format.
Last year’s final, won by Barcelona against Sevilla, was played in Tangier, Morocco.
