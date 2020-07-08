MADRID (AP) — The friendly between Spain and the Netherlands that was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic has been rescheduled for November, the Spanish soccer federation said Wednesday.

The match was originally scheduled to be played in March in the Netherlands.

The Nov. 11 match at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam will the first of three planned for Spain that month. It will also play Nations League games at Switzerland and against Germany.

Spain will play three other matches in October.

