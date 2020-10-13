DENHAM, England (AP) — Spain will stage the Solheim Cup for the first time in 2023.

The Finca Cortesin course in Andalucía was named by the Ladies European Tour on Tuesday as the host of the next European-based edition of the biggest team event in women’s golf.

The Solheim Cup has previously been held in Europe in Scotland, Wales, Sweden, Ireland and Germany. The exact dates of the 2023 event have yet to be finalized.

The European team won the last edition in 2019, beating the United States 14 1/2-13 1/2 at Gleneagles in Scotland with a putt by Suzann Pettersen on the final hole in the last singles match clinching it. The 2021 matches will be held in Toledo, Ohio.

Finca Cortesin has previously staged three editions of the World Match Play Championship in men’s golf.

Only Sweden and England have contributed more players to the European team in Solheim Cups than Spain’s seven since the first edition in 1990.

